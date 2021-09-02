Things to Do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events Sept. 2 – 5

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus skyline (RICK BUCHANAN/COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, August 12-15, in and around Columbus, Ohio.

Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Friday, Sept. 3

Saturday, Sept. 4

Sunday, Sept. 5

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Gallery Hop bounces back, adds game of 'art passports' in Columbus

Six injured after three-vehicle crash in Prairie Township

Victim in critical condition after shooting in west Columbus

Ohio rescue team continues offering aid after Ida

Columbus Police, Ohio State team up to fight crime in University District

Celebrating Grace Norman

More Local News