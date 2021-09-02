Things to Do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events Sept. 2 – 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, August 12-15, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, Sept. 2
- In The Gardens: Color To Discover — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of carefully tended foliage and flowers, comprising the full spectrum of color. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints — 12:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane., Columbus. Learn more
- Easton Unplugged — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Acoustic concert series in The Yard, located north of Macy’s and east of Nordstrom. Learn more
- New Albany Farmer’s Market — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. 200 Market St., New Albany. Learn more
- Homework Help Center — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Westerville Library, 126 S. State St., Westerville. Get help with a homework assignment, paper or project. Learn more
- FREE Concert featuring MojoFlo — 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Blankets and chairs are welcome; please leave coolers at home. Learn more
Friday, Sept. 3
- Fitness Yoga on the Square — 5:30 a.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Introductory yoga class focusing on strength, conditioning and flexibility. 13 and up welcome. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Historical and inspiring art transitioning from illness through recovery. Learn more
- Marc Rebillet – Third Dose Tour — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints — 7:05 p.m. 330 Huntington Park, Lane, Columbus. Price: $7 – $21. Learn more
- Breakaway Music Festival — Historic Crew Stadium, One Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
Saturday, Sept. 4
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- Country Legends 2021 at the West Liberty Labor Day Festival — 2 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Township Rd. 174, West Liberty. Learn more
- Lady A: What A Song Can Do Tour 2021 — 6 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Price: $59.50 to $125.00 Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM & Celebrity Etc. presents Vesperteen — 6 p.m. Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints — 7:05 p.m. 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. Price: $7-$21 Learn more
- World’s Toughest Rodeo — 7:30 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Price: $23 to $83. Learn more
- WCBE presents Waxahatchee w/ Katy Kirby — 9 p.m. Skully’s Music Diner, 1151 N. High St., Columbus. Price: $20 Learn more
Sunday, Sept. 5
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Historical and inspiring art transitioning from illness through recovery. Learn more
- In The Gardens: Color To Discover — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of carefully tended foliage and flowers, comprising the full spectrum of color. Learn more
- Westerville Symphony Pop-Up Performances — 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. A musician from the Westerville Symphony will play for 10-15 minutes at 1:00, 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00. Learn more
- Ashville Free Community Picnic & Concert — 4 p.m. Ashville Park. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints — 4:05 p.m. 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. Price: $7-$21 Learn more