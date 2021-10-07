COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Oct. 7-10, in and around Columbus, Ohio.

Thursday, Oct. 7

  • Harvest Blooms — 10am – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages decorate the landscape. Learn more
  • Legends & Legacies — 7 p.m. Lincoln Theater, 769 East Long St., Columbus. The King Arts Complex celebrates Ann and Ron Pizzuti as 2021 Legends and Legacies honorees. Learn more
  • Napoleon Dynamite — 7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus. Movie screening and cast Q&A. Learn more
  • Ben Brainard — 7:30 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more

Friday, Oct. 8

Saturday, Oct. 8

Sunday, Oct. 10