COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Oct. 7-10, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, Oct. 7
- Harvest Blooms — 10am – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages decorate the landscape. Learn more
- Legends & Legacies — 7 p.m. Lincoln Theater, 769 East Long St., Columbus. The King Arts Complex celebrates Ann and Ron Pizzuti as 2021 Legends and Legacies honorees. Learn more
- Napoleon Dynamite — 7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus. Movie screening and cast Q&A. Learn more
- Ben Brainard — 7:30 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
Friday, Oct. 8
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Learn more
- RESCHEDULED* CD 92.9 and Celebrity Etc Presents Weathers — 7 p.m. Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St., Columbus. Learn more
- The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents Larkin Poe — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Rodney Carrington — 7 p.m. The Event Center at Hollywood Casino, 200 Georgesville Rd., Columbus. Learn more
- Madagascar A Musical Adventure, Jr. — 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Marion Palace Theatre, 276 W. Center St., Marion. Musical based on the DreamWorks film and featuring a cast of local youth. Learn more
- Bryan Callen — 7:45 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
- Rob Bell – Everything is Spiritual Tour — 8 p.m. The Athenaeum Theatre, 32 N. 4th St., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus R&B Fest — Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Seth Walker — 9 p.m. Natalie’s, 5601 N. High St., Worthington. Learn more
- Bryan Callen — 10:15 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
- Festival For Good — Gravity Building, 500 W. Broad St., Columbus. Browse over a dozen local vendors devoted to improving the community. Learn more
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Powell Farmers Market Saturdays— 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- Live music performance w/ KaTanya Ingram — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. North Market, 49 Spruce St., Columbus. Learn more
- A Country Mile Trail Run/Walk — 8672 Camp Rd., Mount Vernon. Take a beautiful stroll or trail run through the colors of fall. Learn more
- Community Pride Festival 2021: FTP! — 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Mayme Moore Park, 867 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Ohio State Buckeyes Football vs. Maryland University Terrapin Football — Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Ohio Village Presents All Hallows’ Eve — 5:30 p.m. Hear the retelling of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by the bonfire, carve pumpkins, and more. Learn more
- Polo G — 6 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Kingdom Image Awards — 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 769 East Long St., Columbus. Celebrates the best in entertainment with over 18 performing art categories and 2 honorees. Learn more
- Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins — 7 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Zoso — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Theresa Caputo — 7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- Nurse Blake: The PTO Comedy Tour — 8 p.m. Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre (formerly Capitol Theatre), 77 S. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Jazz Is PHSH — 9 p.m. Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave., Columbus. Celebrating the music of Phish. Learn more
- Sarah Potenza — 9 p.m. Natalie’s Worthington, 5601 N. High St., Worthington. Learn more
- Bryan Callen — 9:45 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
Sunday, Oct. 10
- Autism Speaks Walk — 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnson Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- The 70’s music explosion Grand Opening — 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 West Town St., Columbus. Learn more
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats — 6 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Idles — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Promusica Chamber Orchestra Presents Opening Night — 7 p.m. Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus. Learn more
- Jeremy Pinnell — 8 p.m. Natalie’s, 5601 N. High St., Worthington. Learn more
- Premiere Beauty Classic — CSCC, Mitchell Hall, 224 Cleveland, Ave., Columbus. Learn more