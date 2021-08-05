Things to do: Columbus, Ohio, weekend activities and events July 5 – Aug. 8

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
columbus city skyline_126592

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, July 29 – August 1, in and around Columbus, Ohio.

Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.

Thursday, August 5

Friday, August 6

Saturday, August 7

Sunday, August 8

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Updated Morning Forecast: August 5, 2021

Columbus family suffers through losing two brothers in one year to gun violence

Three months after crash, losing legs, Columbus man not finished fighting

Witness describes what he saw when he came across crash that injured A.J. Davis

New leadership ready to start school year at Dublin City Schools

Columbus festival to highlight talents of women, girls this weekend

More Local News