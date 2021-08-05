Things to do: Columbus, Ohio, weekend activities and events July 5 – Aug. 8

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, July 29 – August 1, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, August 5
- The Science of Big Machines — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. A variety of construction equipment converges in downtown Columbus for COSI’s annual Science of Big Machines. Learn more
- Techsperts: Get to know your Android Device — 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Virtual event. Our Techsperts cover the basics of your Android device as well as how to navigate the Play Store and download apps. Learn more
- New Albany Farmer’s Market — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. 200 Market Street, New Albany. Learn more
- Ways Forward: New Institutional Paradigms and Practices — 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Virtual event. Hear from leaders of vanguard arts organizations redefining the role of the arts in society. Learn more
- Virtual Adult Writing Workshops: Go Rogue! A Summer Humor Writing Series — 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Virtual event. Sponsored by Thurber House. Learn more
- Easton Unplugged — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. New acoustic concert series every Thursday on The Yard. Learn more
- LIVE @ Polaris 2021 — 6:45 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus. Taking place in the parking lot out from the Main Entrance (Brio) by the flag poles. Learn more
- Dublin Irish Festival 5K Last day to register — Registration ends at 7 p.m. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers — 7:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. $7.00 to $21.00 Learn more
- “Carrie: The Musical” at The Garden Theater — 8 p.m. The Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St., Columbus. Short North Arts District. Learn more
Friday, August 6
- Fitness Yoga on the Square — 5:30 a.m. Start your Friday morning on the Town Square, just south of Brio, with this introductory yoga class focusing on strength, conditioning and flexibility. Learn more
- The Science of Big Machines — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. A variety of construction equipment converges in downtown Columbus for COSI’s annual Science of Big Machines. Learn more
- Tumble & Play the New Albany Symphony Way — 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Natural Trail, Rose Run Park. Live music will accompany your playtime in the park. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Featuring the work of 36 local artists. Learn more
- Commercial Point Karting Classic — 5 p.m. Commercial Point. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH. Learn more
- FREE Navigators Concert — 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Pelotonia Ride Weekend 2021 – Opening Ceremony — 6 p.m. Lower.com Field, Columbus. Learn more
- Wexner Center for the Arts presents “Speed Racer” — 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Part of the Big Picture film series. 1871 N. High St., Columbus. $5-$9 Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers — 7:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane. $7-$21. Learn more
- “Carrie: The Musical” at The Garden Theater — 8 p.m. The Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St., Columbus. Short North Arts District. Learn more
- Gahanna Summer Drive-In Movie Series: “Hook” — 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Headley Park, 1031 Challis Springs Dr., Gahanna. $20 Learn more
- Ashville Summer Movie Series: “The Aristocats” — 8:45 p.m. Ashville Park. Learn more
Saturday, August 7
- Yoga on the Yard — 6 a.m. Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more.
- Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival — 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boardman Arts Park, 154 W. William St., Delaware. $2-$5. Learn more
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- The Science of Big Machines — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. A variety of construction equipment converges in downtown Columbus for COSI’s annual Science of Big Machines. Learn more
- The Blue Jackets Get Out and Learn: Try Hockey For Free — 10 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. Tuttle Park Community Center – Outdoor Rink, 240 W. Oakland Ave. Designed for boys and girls, ages 5-9, with no prior hockey experience; no equipment necessary. Learn more
- Hippie Fest — 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. 28508 Murphy Rd., Logan. $15-$25. Learn more
- ROY Presents: Batres Gilvin, Britny Wainwright, Gregory Hatch — 12 p.m. Featuring emerging artists. Learn more
- Pop of Africa Pop Up Shop — 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Eleven29 Events, 6561 East Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg. Experience African culture through food, music, and fashion. Learn more
- 2021 Columbus Women & Girls’ Fest — 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. MPACC Box Park, 925 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus. Showcasing women and girl-identified arts, education, entrepreneurship, community, and well-being. Learn more
- Wexner Center for the Arts presents “Lady and the Tramp” — 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. 1871 N. High St., Columbus. The first animated feature to be made using CinemaScope. Learn more
- Commercial Point Karting Classic — 5 p.m. Commercial Point. Learn more
- Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC — 7:30 p.m. Lower.com Field, 560 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. $31-$516. Learn more
- Strings of the Columbus Symphony — 7:30 p.m. St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Rd., Columbus. Learn more
- “Carrie: The Musical” at The Garden Theater — 8 p.m. The Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St., Columbus. Short North Arts District. Learn more
Sunday, August 8
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- The Science of Big Machines — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. A variety of construction equipment converges in downtown Columbus for COSI’s annual Science of Big Machines. Learn more
- Hippie Fest — 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. 28508 Murphy Rd., Logan. $15-$25. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Featuring the work of 36 local artists. Learn more
- Westerville Symphony Pop-Up Performances –1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Special presentations of solo repertoire paired with art work from the museum collection. Learn more
- Family Yoga in the Park — 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Run Park, Natural Trail Play Area, New Albany. $25 Learn more
- Sprouts Night Out — 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Hilliard’s Station Park. 4021 Main St., Hilliard. Bring the family for live music and kids’ activities. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers — 4:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. $7-$21 Learn more
- Commercial Point Karting Classic — 5 p.m. Commercial Point. Learn more
- RESCHEDULED* CD 92.9 Welcomes PVRIS @ Newport Music Hall — 7 p.m. 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Summer Concert Series: John Schwab Party Band — 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sycamore Park Amphitheater, 150 Hereford Dr., Pickerington. Learn more
- Library Garden Concerts — 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. Marx Library Garden, 200 Market St., New Albany. $15. Chamber music under the stars. Learn more
- “Carrie: The Musical” at The Garden Theater — 8 p.m. The Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St., Columbus. Short North Arts District. Learn more
- Pelotonia Ride Weekend 2021 — 10 p.m. McFerson Commons, 240 W. Nationwide Blvd. Learn more