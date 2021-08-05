Things to do: Columbus, Ohio, weekend activities and events July 5 – Aug. 8

High pressure and drier air will settle in for several days, as we head toward a warm and mainly dry weekend. An elongated area of low pressure over the Appalachians will keep the best chance of isolated showers and storms east of central Ohio, with a slight chance of a pop-up afternoon or evening shower the next several days.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s Thursday and Friday and upper 80s over the weekend, with nighttime lows in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.