Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events July 29 – Aug. 1

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
columbusskylineweb_138346

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, July 29 – August 1, in and around Columbus, Ohio.

Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.

Thursday, July 29

Friday, July 30

Saturday, July 31

Sunday, August 1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Police investigating deadly shooting in south Columbus

Shooting near northeast Columbus gas station leaves one person dead

Updated Morning Forecast: July 29, 2021

Without mandates, central Ohio school districts having to make masking decisions

Vehicle thefts hurting central Ohio non-profit organization's efforts to help seniors, kids

Central Ohio climbers excited as sport makes Olympic debut

More Local News