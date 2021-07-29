Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events July 29 – Aug. 1

WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said Thursday Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Harold W. Hayden, 19, of Norwood, Ohio, killed during World War II, was accounted for on March 30, 2020.

In November 1943, Hayden was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, in an attempt to secure the island. According to DPAA, over several days of intense fighting at Tarawa, approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded, while the Japanese were virtually annihilated. Hayden died on the third day of battle, Nov. 22, 1943. He was reported to have been buried in Row D of the East Division Cemetery, later renamed Cemetery 33.