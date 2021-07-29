Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events July 29 – Aug. 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, July 29 – August 1, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, July 29
- Employment for Seniors 2021 Virtual Legacy Awards Program — 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Virtual. A morning of celebration, recognition, and lifelong learning. Price: $50. Topic: “The State of Mature Workers in Central Ohio During the COVID 19 Pandemic.” Learn more
- FREE Summer Meals — 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Bookmobile, 101 West Main Street, Newark. Anyone age 18 and under is invited to join us for FREE meals at our Downtown Newark location. Learn more
- GCCC for CYP Week Art Tour: RSVP Required — 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus. CYP Art Tour for Columbus Young Professionals Week. Learn more
- Victoria Jamieson & Omar Mohamed: A Graphic Novel Collaboration (Westerville Library Webinar) — 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Virtual. Meet author/artist Victoria Jamieson and her collaborator, Omar Mohamed, whose childhood story of growing up in a Somali refugee camp is told in When Stars are Scattered, a National Book Award finalist. Learn more
- Easton Unplugged — 3 p.m. the Yard, Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Our new acoustic concert series. Learn more
- LIVE @ Polaris 2021 — 3 p.m. Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus. Learn more
- New Albany Farmers Market — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. 200 Market St., New Albany. Learn more
- Teen Advisory Board (Outside) — 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Westerville Library, 126 S. State St., Westerville. Share your ideas, thoughts, and opinions with the library on the library lawn. Learn more
- Artist Talk: Johnathan Payne — 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad Street, Columbus. Inaugural artist-in-resident, Johnathan Payne, discusses his work and its relation to the art and life of Aminah Robinson. Learn more
- My Man Godfrey (1936) — 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Learn more
- “Carrie: The Musical” at the Garden Theater — 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. The Garden Theater, 1187 N High St, Columbus. Based on Stephen King’s cult classic novel. Learn more
- Radium Girls — 7 p.m. New Albany High School Theater. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 West E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany. Learn more
- Columbus Farmers Market 2021 — 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Granite Peak Park, Columbus. Learn more
Friday, July 30
- Fitness Yoga on the Square — 5:30 a.m. Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center. Start your Friday morning on the Town Square, just south of Brio, with this FREE introductory yoga class focusing on strength, conditioning and flexibility. Learn more
- Senior Fine Arts and Photography Exhibition — 10 a.m. Beeler Gallery, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus. Includes work from the 2021 and 2020 graduating classes. Learn more
- Natural Trail Concerts — 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Rose Run Park, Natural Trail Play Area, New Albany. Live music will accompany your playtime in the park. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Featuring the work of 36 local artists. Learn more
- Columbus Food & Wine Festival (3rd Annual) — 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Goodale Park, 120 West Goodale St., Columbus. Learn more
- West African Drum & Dance (Outside) — 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Westerville Library event. 221 W Main St, Westerville. Featuring the artists of GOREE Drum & Dance. Learn more
- Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop | Heart of Grove City — 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Grove City Town Center, Park Street at Broadway, Grove City. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Learn more
- The Usual Suspects | Summer Sizzle Concert Series — 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Town Center Park, 3387 Park St., Grove City. Learn more
- “Playtime” Movie Screening — 7 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St., Columbus. Considered Jacques Tati’s masterpiece, “Playtime” unfolds over the course of a single day in a hyperstylized, futuristic Paris. Learn more
- Sounder (1972 – Part of the Summer Movie Series) — 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theater, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Learn more.
- The Ohio State University Marching Band — 8 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Big Band Bash — 8 p.m. Virtual Event. Featuring vocalist Helen Welch. Learn more
- Friday Night Flicks: It Takes Two — 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Sycamore Park Amphitheater, 150 Hereford Dr., Pickerington. Learn more
- Ohio Creatives Festival — Music and film industry festival. Bridge Park and Historic Dublin. Learn more
Saturday, July 31
- Pedal with Pete Cycling Event – Support Cerebral Palsy — 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Marysville High School, 800 Amrine Mill Rd., Marysville. Seven routes (8, 20, 36, 53, 62, 74 and 100 miles). Learn more
- Yoga on The Yard — 6 a.m. Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center. Enjoy this all levels yoga class focusing on flexibility, strength, balance, mindfulness, and intention. Learn more
- Central Ohio Walk For Wishes — 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Fundraiser to benefit critically ill children. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell. Learn more
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- Busting Victorian Myths — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ohio History Center, I-71 & 17th Avenue (Exit 111), Columbus. Learn more
- Car/Tractor Show & Tenderloin Sale at the Octagon House — 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Roundtown Conservancy, 440 Crites Rd., Circleville. Learn more
- Pop-Up Markets at the Columbus Museum of Art with Craftin’ Outlaws — 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor marketplace. Learn more
- Kayak River & Land Cleanup Presented by Pacifico Preserves — 11:30 a.m. Registration at Bicentennial Park. Learn more
- Columbus: Earth + Yoga — 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Columbus Park of Roses, 3901 North High St. Yoga and exploration of the nature all around. Learn more
- FREE Yard Sale “Clothe Yourself With Compassion” — 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. 436 E. Ohio St., Circleville. Free clothing, shoes, books, household items. Learn more
- Monster Jam — 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Learn more
- CD 92.9 presents Bully w/ Tweens — Doors open at 8 p.m. Skully’s Music Diner, 1151 North High St., Columbus. Price: $20. Learn more
Sunday, August 1
- The Hoot Half and 10K Trail Race — 8 a.m. 3993 Hollenback Rd., Lewis Center. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- Busting Victorian Myths — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ohio History Center, I-71 & 17th Avenue (Exit 111), Columbus. Learn more
- Halfway Here: Open Hours and Artist Talk — 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. featuring works by Dana Lynn Harper and Lucie Shearer. Wild Goose Creative, 188 McDowell St., Columbus. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Featuring the work of 36 local artists. Learn more
- Monster Jam — 1 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Learn more
- BRG Summer Series II: Richard Lillash & Erika Stearly — 1 p.m. Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 642 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Family Yoga in the Park — 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Run Park, Natural Trail Play Area, New Albany. Price: $25. Learn more
