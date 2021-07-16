Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events July 16-18

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, July 16-18, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Friday, July 16
- 9th Annual Westerville Back to School Bash — 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., Westerville. This event has everything from helping families get ready for back to school. More info
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. More info
- All the Colors of Columbus — 7 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St. Experience music from around the world and around our city! More info
- Lords of Literature | Summer Sizzle Concert Series — 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Town Center Park, 3387 Park St. More info
- FREE Movie Night – Trolls World Tour — 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St. More info
Saturday, July 17
- Motivation at the Station — 7 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. Hilliard. High intensity fitness class, yoga. More info
- Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 3444 Park St., Grove City. More info
- Powell Farmers Market Saturdays 2021 — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St. More info
- Ohio Drag Fest — 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Celebrating and showcasing the drag history, culture, and community of drag in and around Ohio. More info
- The Dog Show Sidewalk Chalk Drawing with Hilary Frambes — 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, 1813 N. High St. Sidewalk chalk drawing and dog adoption event. More info
- Columbus Summer Wine Festival – Whitehall Edition — 4 p.m. The Kelley Green. More info
- Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC — 7:30 p.m. Lower.com Field, 560 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. More info
- Tito Puente Jr. — 8 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. More info
- Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt — 8:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. Fairfield County Infirmary, 1549 Granville Pike. More info
Sunday, July 18
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. More info
- TASTE OF POWELL TOUR 2021 — 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Come sample some of our local cuisine!! More info
- WesterFlora Garden Tour — 12 p.m. Taking place at various homes and locations throughout Westerville. More info
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Local artists were able to not only express their own personal feelings but also honor and give back to those front-line workers who put their lives on the line to keep their fellow residents safe and healthy. More info
- Family Yoga in the Park — 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Run Park. Price: $25 Matthew Bower will take you through postures and mediations that are family friendly and easy to access off the mat! More info