Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events July 16-18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)--A new initiative designed to increase homeownership among minority communities in Columbus is launching next week.

The effort, dubbed Convergence Columbus, is being spearheaded by the Mortgage Bankers Association, the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, and Ohio State’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs. Columbus-based nonprofit housing developer Homeport will provide financial education to homebuyers as part of the program, and the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Agency is also working closely with the initiative.