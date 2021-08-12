Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events August 12 – 15

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, August 12-15, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Thursday, August 12
- What if? A Conversation on Inclusion & Diversity Part I — 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Virtual event. Based on the Book “What If: Short Stories to Spark Diversity Dialogue” by Steve L. Robbins. Learn more
- Farm Days at COSI — 10 a.m. 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. Climb aboard real farm equipment and learn about what goes into farming, how plants grow, and where your food comes from. Learn more
- Columbus Career Fair — 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Crowne Plaza Columbus North-Worthington, 6500 Doubletree Ave., Columbus. Meet face-to-face with hiring decision makers from some of the area’s top employees. Learn more
- Easton Unplugged — 3 p.m. Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. New acoustic concert series on The Yard. Learn more
- Columbus Farmers Market 2021 — 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Granite Peak Parking Lot, Columbus. Learn more
- New Albany Farmer’s Market — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. 200 Market St., New Albany. Learn more
- All Ohio Balloon Fest — 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Union County Airport, 150000 Weaver Rd., Marysville. Learn more
- LIVE @ Polaris 2021 — 6:45 p.m. Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus. Taking place in the parking lot out from the Main Entrance (Brio) by the Flag Poles. The show will start at 6:45 p.m. and end at 9:15 p.m. Learn more
- Art Book Club: Artist, Soldier, Lover, Muse — 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. In this book, author Arthur Hittner writes about two of his passions-baseball and American art of the 1930s. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens — 7:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln. $7 to $21 Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM and Celebrity Etc. presents Presents Maps & Atlases — 7:30 p.m. Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St., Columbus. $15-$18 Learn more
- Do the Right Thing Movie — 9:15 p.m. South Drive-in, 3050 S. High St., Columbus. FREE for all audiences @ the South Drive-in Theatre. Learn more
Friday, August 13
- Fitness Yoga on the Square — 5:30 a.m. Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center. Free for 13 and older. Learn more
- Natural Trail Concerts — 10 a.m. Rose Run Park, Natural Trail Play Area, New Albany. Live music will accompany your playtime in the park. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Original artwork reflecting the pandemic and honoring front-line workers. Learn more
- Aminah Celebration Days — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aminah Celebration Days. Celebrate the legacy of artist Aminah Robinson with free admission all weekend. Learn more
- Friday in the Park — 10 a.m. Friday in the Park presentation, theme: Soil Sleuths! We will have fun learning about soil, composting and plants! Learn more
- COSI Farm Days — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. Climb aboard real farm equipment and learn about what goes into farming, how plants grow, and where your food comes from. Learn more
- Short North Food Tour — 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Take a leisurely stroll through Columbus’s hip Short North Arts District and savor its culinary delights. Learn more
- Polaris Night Market — 3 p.m. Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus. Outdoor open-air market with live music, local shopping, fantastic food trucks, awesome art, and a pop-up beer garden. Learn more
- All Ohio Balloon Fest — 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Union County Airport, 15000 Weaver Rd., Marysville. Learn more
- St. Mary Homecoming Festival — 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. St. Mary Catholic Church, 684 S. Third St., Columbus. Celebrating our alumni and our community. Learn more
- Summer Movie Series: The Greatest Showman — 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Thompson Park, 5600 Thompson Rd., Columbus. Inspired by P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman celebrates the birth of show business. Learn more
- Camp Out August — 7 p.m. Virtual event. We’re mixing up the fun of our traditional COSI Camp-In to bring you an exciting virtual experience – COSI Camp-Out! Learn more
- Marquis 66 | Summer Sizzle Concert Series — 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Town Center Park, 3387 Park St., Grove City. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens — 7:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. $7-$21. Learn more
Saturday, August 14
- Yoga on The Yard — 6 a.m. Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Free to those ages 13 and older. Learn more
- 18th Annual National African American Male Wellness 5K Walk & Run — 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Livingston Park, 760 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus. 18th Annual 5k walk & run to Help Save Black Men’s Lives! Learn more
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- Grove City EcoFest — 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Town Center Park, 3387 Park St., Grove City. Enjoy demonstrations and natural-living products. Learn more
- Aminah Celebration Days — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aminah Celebration Days. Celebrate the legacy of artist Aminah Robinson with free admission all weekend. Learn more
- Storybook Village — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ohio History Connection, 800 E 17th Ave, I-71 & 17th Ave (Across From the Expo Center), Columbus. Your favorite storybook characters magically come to life! Learn more
- COSI Farm Days — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. Climb aboard real farm equipment and learn about what goes into farming, how plants grow, and where your food comes from. Learn more
- Cat Tales: Cat Storytime at Westerville Library — 10 a.m. Virtual event. Learn more
- Art Book Club: Artist, Soldier, Lover, Muse — 11 a.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. In this book, author Arthur Hittner writes about two of his passions-baseball and American art of the 1930s. Learn more
- Art & Empathy Talks — 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Married to Art – The Untold Story of Walt Neil Guest: Denise Neil. Learn more
- Short North Food Tour — 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Take a leisurely stroll through Columbus’s hip Short North Arts District and savor its culinary delights. Learn more
- Big Picture Series: It’s Always Fair Weather — 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St., Columbus. $9 general admission, $5 students, $7 members. Learn more
- Heart of Grove City Bourbon Tasting — 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Town Center Park, 3387 Park St., Grove City. Learn more
- Summer614 — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. R&B and Hip Hop artists from yesterday and today to the Columbus Commons. Learn more
- All Ohio Balloon Fest — 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Union County Airport, 15000 Weaver Rd., Marysville. Learn more
- Gahanna Concert in the Park Series — Friendship Park, 150 Oklahoma Ave., Gahanna. Learn more
- St. Mary Homecoming Festival — 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. St. Mary Catholic Church, 684 S. Third St., Columbus. Celebrating our alumni and our community. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens — 7:05 p.m. $7-$21 Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. Learn more
Sunday, August 15
- Aminah Celebration Days — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aminah Celebration Days. Celebrate the legacy of artist Aminah Robinson with free admission all weekend. Learn more
- Storybook Village — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ohio History Connection, 800 E 17th Ave, I-71 & 17th Ave (Across From the Expo Center), Columbus. Your favorite storybook characters magically come to life! Learn more
- COSI Farm Days — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus. Climb aboard real farm equipment and learn about what goes into farming, how plants grow, and where your food comes from. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Featuring the work of 36 local artists. Learn more
- Carnegie Author Series at the Columbus Metropolitan Library — 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Main Library, 96 South Grant Ave., Columbus. Alec Wightman comes to Main Library to discuss his book “Music in My Life” with WCBE’s Music Director Maggie Brennan. Learn more
- Be Kind To Yourself (and Others!) Mental Health Fair — 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy, Dublin. Free event providing valuable mental health tools that school-aged children can take with them into the new year. Learn more
- Family Yoga in the Park — 4 p.m. Rose Run Park, Natural Trail Play Area, New Albany. Postures and mediations that are family friendly and easy to access off the mat! Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens — 4:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. $7-$21 Learn more
- The String Cheese Incident — 6 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Avenue, Columbus. Learn more
- Summer Concert Series: Arch City Lights — 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St., Westerville. Learn more