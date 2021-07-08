Things to do: Columbus area weekend activities and events July 8-11

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, July 8-11, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Columbus and Central Ohio 7 day & hourly forecast
Thursday, July 8
- Paul Busse Garden Railway -10 a.m. – Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The trains travel across over 1,000 feet of track that run high and low, creating an immersive world to explore. Price: $0.00 to $19.00 Pricing dependent on age and member status. Learn more
- Preschool Story Time — Grange Insurance Audubon Center – within the Scioto Audubon Metro Park, 505 W. Whittier St., Columbus. 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Learn more
- Garden Explorers — The Otterbein Community Garden, 600 N. Spring Rd., Westerville. 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Gather for a story followed by hands-on learning in the garden. Learn more
- Versiti Blood Drive – Meters on Rich Street, 30 East Rich St. Columbus. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Learn more
- 3D Printing at the Library — Westerville Library, 126 S. State St., Westerville. 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Discover how to use websites Thingiverse and Tinkercad to find or create your own 3D project, then get a free print with the library’s 3D printer service. Learn more
- New Albany’s Farmer’s Market — Market Square, 200 Market St., New Albany. 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Learn more
Friday, July 9
- Goodguys 23rd Summit Racing Nationals Presented by PPG — 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hot rods and classic cars. Price: $10.00 to $20.00. Ohio Expo Center, 717 East 17th Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- DIY Squishies: Dino S’mores — Westerville Library, 126 S. State St., Westerville. 9 a.m. Sandwich a tiny dinosaur in between graham crackers for your very own adorably delicious prehistoric squishy! Learn more
- Paul Busse Garden Railway -10 a.m. – Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The trains travel across over 1,000 feet of track that run high and low, creating an immersive world to explore. Price: $0.00 to $19.00 Pricing dependent on age and member status. Learn more
- Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop — 4 p.m. Grove City Town Center, Park St., at Broadway, Grove City. enjoy a summer evening strolling and shopping in the historic Grove City Town Center. Learn more
- Virtual Moss Graffiti Activity — Virtual event. 4 p.m. This virtual class will walk you through the steps, then share tips on how to grow and keep your work of art. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Open to the public. Learn more
- Hilliard Arts Council presents Something Rotten — 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Rd., Hilliard Learn more
Saturday, July 10
- Goodguys 23rd Summit Racing Nationals Presented by PPG — 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hot rods and classic cars. Price: $10.00 to $20.00. Ohio Expo Center, 717 East 17th Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grove City Town Center, 3444 Park St., Grove City. Browse through a cornucopia of produce, flowers, plants and homemade baked goods. Learn more
- 2021 Hank Kabel Sarcoma 5K Walk/Run — 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Price: $25. Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster. Learn more
- Rugged Maniac 5k Obstacle Race — 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware. Price: $49. Like recess for grown-ups, except our playground has a 3-story water slide, trampolines, and a fire jump, and there’s a huge festival right in the middle of everything. Learn more
- Farmers Market Saturdays 2021 — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- Paul Busse Garden Railway -10 a.m. – Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The trains travel across over 1,000 feet of track that run high and low, creating an immersive world to explore. Price: $0.00 to $19.00 Pricing dependent on age and member status. Learn more
- Roar with Dinosaurs Virtual Storytime — 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Westerville Library virtual event. Learn more
- 2021 Bowlathon – Adult & Teen Challenge Ohio — 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Benefits residential recovery organization for women. Columbus Square Bowling Palace, 5707 Forest Hills Blvd., Columbus. Price: $20.00 per ticket. Learn more
- PBJ & Jazz featuring Cedric Easton — 480 East Town Center, 480 East Town St., Columbus. Jazz Arts Group Columbus. Learn more
- Favor Farms Festival 2021 — 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Second annual music and arts festival. 7432 Basil Western Rd., Canal Winchester. Price: $5.00 to $22.00. Learn more
- Picnic with the Pops featuring En Vogue — 8 p.m. Columbus Commons,160 South High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Hilliard Arts Council presents Something Rotten — 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Rd., Hilliard Learn more
- The Art of Surviving a Pandemic –8:40 p.m. Local invited artists working in a variety of art forms will tell their stories about how they continued to work during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Columbus Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St., Columbus. Learn more
Sunday, July 10
- Goodguys 23rd Summit Racing Nationals Presented by PPG — 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hot rods and classic cars. Price: $10.00 to $20.00. Ohio Expo Center, 717 East 17th Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- In The Gardens: Color To Discover — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Price: $0.00 to $19.00 based on age and membership status. Price: $0.00 to $19.00 Price range based on age and membership status. Learn more
- Wedding Resale Market & Devoted Wedding Show — 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The Makoy Center, 5462 Center St., Hilliard. Shop gently used decor and meet wedding vendors. Learn more
- Westerville Symphony Pop-Up Performances –1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. A musician from the Westerville Symphony will play for 10-15 minutes at 1:00, 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians — 2:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus. Price: $7.00 to $21.00 Learn more
- Hilliard Arts Council presents Something Rotten — 3 p.m.. Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Rd., Hilliard Learn more
- Columbus Black Theatre Festival — 4 p.m. Abbey Theater, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin. Mine 4 God Productions presents “Say Something it Might Change Something.” Price: $20 Learn more
- Family Yoga in the Park — 4 p.m. Rose Run Park, Natural Trail Play Area, New Albany. Postures and mediations that are family friendly and easy to access off the mat. Price: $25 Learn more
- Movies on the Mountain: Pee Wee’s Big Adventure — 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. State-of-the-art projector and the largest movie screen in Ross County. Tecumseh Outdoor Drama & Concert Venue, 5968 Marietta Rd., Chillicothe. Learn more
- Summer Concert Series: Lords of Literature — Soft rock/rock. Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St., Westerville. Learn more
- Library Garden Concerts — 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. Enjoy chamber music under the stars with members of the New Albany Symphony. Marx Library Garden, 200 Market St., New Albany. Price: $15. Learn more
- New Albany Youth Theatre: Peter and the Starcatcher — Story upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. McCoy Center, New Albany. Learn more