Things to do: Columbus area weekend activities and events July 8-11

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, July 8-11, in and around Columbus, Ohio.

Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.

Columbus and Central Ohio 7 day & hourly forecast 

Thursday, July 8

Friday, July 9

Saturday, July 10

Sunday, July 10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Local Olympian inspiring others and making a difference in West Africa

2 critically injured in southeast Columbus shooting

Updated Morning Forecast: July 8, 2021

Person drowns in Canal Winchester

After violent 4th of July, rally urges Columbus to stop the violence

Jazz & Rib Fest BBQ Week

More Local News