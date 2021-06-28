Thieves steal $1K in lawn care equipment and tools from church’s shed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Worship Center of Central Ohio on Old Courtright Road had $1,000 in tools and lawn care equipment stolen from its shed, and police want to find out who did it.

The pair captured in surveillance video footage is seen taking gas cans, weed eaters, and a power washer among other items on Wednesday, June 9 at 2 a.m. from church property.

Anyone with information, please contact Det. Kinney at 614-645-2095 or ckinney@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.