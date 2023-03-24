COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emojis are taking over for drug terms on social media and other forms of electronic communication, according to a new report from the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center.

In a bulletin released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the ONIC is warning parents about a way people can communicate with each other online about marketing, buying and selling drugs. An ice cream cone, a carrot or broccoli emoji might not mean what you think it does on a cellphone or social media account. Some of the emojis can also have multiple meanings, according to the agency.

NBC4 has compiled the ONIC’s emoji definitions below:

Emoji Meaning 💊 Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, Fentanyl, Ecstasy 💉 Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine 🔌 “Plug,” or Drug Dealer 🎫 Drug Price 🔥,⛽,💣,💥,💯,💀,🐐 Drug Price 👨‍🚀,🚀,✈️,🤯,💫,🥴 Drug Effects Ⓜ️,🫘,🅿️,🍌 Oxycodone, Percocet 🆚 Hydrocodone, Vicodin 🍫,🪜,🛋️,🏈,🚌,❎,❌ Airprazolam, Xanax 🐌,💊,💉 Fentanyl and Related Compounds 🐍,🐲,🐴,🐎,🍫,🤎,🐶,🐕,💉,🥡 Heroin 🍇,🍼,🔮,💜 Codeine 🍦,🍨,🧊,🧪,🪟 Methamphetamine 💎,🔮 Crystal Meth ❄️,🌨️,☃️,⛰️,🎿,💎,🍚,🥥,🐡,🦜,💉 Cocaine 🪨 Crack Cocaine 🌲,🌳,🌴,🌱,🪴,🌿,🍀,🍃,🍁,🥦,🥬,🌹,💨,☁️,😮‍💨,🚬 Marijuana 🍯,🐝,🧈,🕯️,💧 THC Extract, Concentrate 🍭,🍬 THC Edibles 🛒 THC Vape Cartridges 🍄 Psilocybin Mushrooms 🤤,❎,❌,💊 Ecstasy, MDMA 💠,👅,👽,🌈,🌠 LSD, Acid Sourced from Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center

ONIC Executive Director Cynthia Peterman said that while these emoji meanings aren’t definitive and are often used in other ways, it’s important to watch for clues to possible drug activity.

“Although use of these emojis is most often harmless, it’s important that parents keep this alert in mind, especially if their child is showing other signs of withdrawal or drug abuse,” she said.

The bulletin cautioned that certain emojis can have specific meanings within the drug language – a snail for fentanyl, for example, or a ticket stub when discussing the price for drugs.

Other general references include using a flame, gasoline pump, or goat to depict the high potency of a drug and an astronaut, rocket, or face with an exploding brain to describe the euphoria of drug use, the report said.

“The use of emojis in this manner is a nationwide trend, and our analysts are seeing it here in Ohio as they analyze electronic devices seized in ongoing drug investigations,” Peterman said.

To view the original bulletin, click here. ONIC asked anyone with drug tips to call 1-833-OHIO-NIC (644-6642).