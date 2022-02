COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Who will be making a stop in Columbus during their “The Who Hits Back” North American tour.

The rock group will be stopping at the Schottenstein Center, Oct. 9 during their multi-national tour that includes a stop in Cincinnati May 15.

Tickets go on sale starting Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The tour kicks off in Holywood, FL, April 22.