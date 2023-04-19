COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Broadway musical following American vocal group The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is in Columbus this week.

“Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations” is performing through Sunday at the Ohio Theatre. The critically acclaimed musical received 12 Tony Award nominations and features the group’s hits like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

The Temptations rose to the top of the charts with 42 Top Ten Hits, with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine. The musical follows how they met and the personal and political conflicts that threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

“Ain’t Too Proud” opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continued to play to sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre’s box office record. The musical’s tour spanning across the United States is running through 2024 and includes additional stops in Indianapolis and Dayton this June.

The production is running at the Ohio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more and purchase tickets here.