Watch a previous report about tips to deal with poor air quality in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Sunday as smoke from Canadian wildfires makes its way back to central Ohio.

The announcement from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) estimates that the air quality index (AQI) for Sunday will be 110. MORPC issues the alerts once the AQI climbs over 100.

The AQI scale measures pollutants in the air on a scale of 0-500, with 100 considered the range when pollution levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Active children, the elderly, and people with asthma, COPD and heart conditions are more likely to experience symptoms during an alert, the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) said. Those at risk are advised to limit their outdoor activity; if you do experience symptoms, contact your doctor immediately.

Symptoms can include headaches, irritated eyes and sinuses, fatigue, trouble breathing, chest pains, asthma attacks, and an irritated throat or increased coughing.

The haze in Ohio is the result of a cold front blowing smoke from wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia into central Ohio, MORPC said.

Sunday marks the third time this summer that weather patterns have blown the smoke from wildfires in northeastern Canada into central Ohio. The first was in early June, then again near the end of the month, when the AQI exceeded 220.

In order to cut down on the type of pollution associated with Air Quality Alert days, MORPC recommends not letting car engines idle, not burning leaves or wood on alert days, and putting off mowing grass.