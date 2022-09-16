COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A staple restaurant in Columbus announced they will be closing their doors on Saturday. They are not the first Columbus restaurant to fall this summer.

The Market in Italian Village announced the news to customers on social media that they would serve their final meal Saturday. The owners would not say why they are closing, just that they are looking to the future.

On Friday, loyal customers of The Market rushed to get in one final meal.

“I have been coming here once a month just to check out the menu and things like that. I really liked it and it’s sad that it’s going to close,” Jennifer Wilson said.

The Market isn’t the only one to shut down this summer. Melt in the Short North announced their closing in July and The Cleaver in Grandview in August.

John Barker, the President and CEO of The Ohio Restaurants Association, said sales are still not back to where they want them to be.

“Our guest traffic isn’t as high as we would like it to be and that’s mainly because we can get the restaurants open as many hours as we would like to,” Barker said.

He said most restaurants in central Ohio are short around 10 to 20 percent of employees. Even with these issues and some restaurants having to close down, Barker said central Ohio is currently net positive, meaning we have slightly more restaurants open now than at the beginning of the year.

“It’s pretty tough right now for operators but they tend to be very optimistic. Being in the restaurant business you have to be,” Barker said. “And those restaurants that closed in the short north and other parts of downtown they’ll eventually fill in. When you have the population, restaurants will eventually go in.”

Barker said many restaurants have had to adapt to technology to make these sales and digital sales or take out continues going up. He said restaurants are looking forward to this fall since it is generally busy around town with sporting events and students.