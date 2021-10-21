COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A new report shows Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. The effects of that are being everywhere including central Ohio.

The US Bureau of Labor and Statistics announced 4.3 million Americans, nearly three percent of the country’s workforce, quit their jobs in August.

Those workers are not unemployed. Economists said they are moving on or hoping to find better jobs with better pay or benefits.

Researchers said it’s an unintended effect of the pandemic, which is having a profound impact on everything from wages to health insurance.

The hospitality industry is feeling the biggest crunch. Fewer workers want to wait tables or cook in kitchens with little to no benefits.

“Workers are finding themselves needing to have more flexibility in their job hours which is harder and harder to find, particularly in these customer-facing industries, where you need people actually at a place, in a building ready to serve customers at any time,” said Assistant Professor of Economics at OSU, Margaret Jodlowski.

There is no sign the great resignation will be over anytime soon. A recent survey found that 55 percent of adults said they would be looking for a new job sometime within the next year.