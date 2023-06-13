COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 1975 will play Nationwide Arena in the fall as part of their “Still…at their very Best” tour, the pop rock band announced this morning.

The Columbus concert is set for Friday, Nov. 3 — and is the only date in Ohio for the North American leg of their tour, kicking off in late September and finishing in early December. The U.K.-based band most recently performed in Columbus in May 2019. Their May 2020 concert at the Schottenstein Center was canceled due to COVID-19, according to the venue’s website.

General ticket sales are scheduled for next Thursday, June 23, on Ticketmaster, according to a spokesperson for Nationwide Arena.