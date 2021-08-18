That special father-daughter relationship apparent at OSU move in

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This is move-in week on the Ohio State University campus as thousands of freshmen prepare for their college adventure, and parents prepare for life at home to change.

While these days can be tough on mom, just how tough is it for dad to let his baby girl grow up?

Dad always said that life, consistently, as time passes, has a way of reminding us that change is inevitable.

“How’s it going,” one father waved as he unloaded a pickup truck full of his daughter’s stuff.

“Let’s see if we can get it in,” another father said, filling a rolling bin of his student’s belongings.

“Did she get signed in OK,” a third father asked his wife. “Well, she’s working on that,” his wife replied.

That change was apparent as fathers helped their daughters move into OSU this week.

“When I went to school in Colorado, I left with one duffle bag and that was about it,” one father said with a laugh.

Now fathers from around the country are packing up seemingly everything their daughters have ever owned and letting go.

“I don’t know, it’s just going to be weird without her,” one dad said.

Back in the day, Tony lived in that dorm, and now, it’s his daughter’s new home.

“What’s the feeling,” NBC4’s Brad Johansen asked. “Sad,” Tony replied without hesitation. “Because she’s leaving.”

Fathers and daughters, there’s just something different there.

When asked if dropping his daughter off at school felt different than it did when he dropped his son off, Al said, “No. No. Feels like how life should be. Kids should go off to college and grow and experience things like we did when we went off to college and I think it’s great.”

And while some fathers may feel the same way Al does, Mike didn’t as he dropped off his one and only child.

“That’s my hardest thing. I can’t protect…” Mike paused as he got choked up.

He and his daughter worked side by side in their barn for the last 14 years training horses.



When asked how he would feel when he got back into their car and drove off, leaving his daughter behind to experience her next step in life, Mike said, “A little excitement, and a lot of sad.”

“Her and I came down because my mom was going through cancer treatment at the medical center,” Bart said, adding that is when his daughter fell in love with the Ohio State University campus.

Turns out, Bart’s daughter is moving in with our reporter’s daughter.

Brad Johansen is one of those fathers.



“You won’t cry with her, you’ll wait,” Brad said to Bart.

“I’ll try to wait because if I break, then my wife’s going to break,” Bart said.

Change is good, right?

“You’re my bestie,” Brad said as he hugged his only daughter, exchanging “I love yous.”

“Don’t cry,” Brad’s daughter told her father.

Dad always said, “Embrace the change, and you’ll be fine.” Right, Al?

“You’ll be fine,” Al said to Brad. “I’ll be fine?” Brad asked with less enthusiasm than Al had. “Yeah, come on. We’ll be fine.”