COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first witnesses testified Tuesday in the murder trial of Holli Osborn, a Dublin woman accused of killing her husband in his sleep, stating that the woman appeared to be impaired at the scene of the crime.

In Franklin County Court, the jury heard from the officers who first arrived on the scene in July of 2018.

According to prosecutors, Osborn shot her husband three times in bed, and when authorities questioned Osborn at the couple’s home, they found her to be impaired.

“She was very unsteady on her feet,” said Dublin Police Department Officer Gwen Whittaker. “She had glassy and bloodshot eyes, she was slurring her speech incredibly bad to the point I had to ask her to repeat names two or three times.”

Osborn is facing two counts of murder in the death of her husband Christopher Osborn.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, in July of 2018, Osborn shot her husband three times in bed, and then afterward called her father, telling him that her husband was dead.

Once officers arrived, the state says they found two guns beside the bed and that Osborn’s DNA was found on the trigger and grip of one of the weapons.

However, the defense argued that the evidence collected never concluded that Osborn’s gun, killed her husband.

Testimony in the case will continue in Franklin County Court Wednesday at 9 a.m. The trial is expected to last two weeks.