COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some in central Ohio were born in Ukraine, once calling the eastern European country home.

And they still have family members in the country as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate amid signs of a potential invasion.

For now, those family members are OK, but Ukrainians here in Ohio are worried for them, with one woman saying it’s hard to see this happening from so far away, but adding it is much more difficult for those in Ukraine right now who are dealing with the situation.

Marianna Klochko is the president of the Ukrainian Cultural Association of Central Ohio and has lived in the United States since 1998.

While Klochko’s immediate family is in the U.S., she still has extended family – cousins, uncles, and aunts – as well as friends who are in Ukraine right now.

She said one of the hardest things for people there is the uncertainty, saying people are worrying about what if there is an attack, but they are not with their loved ones when it comes.

“People are talking about the meeting points; people are talking about the plan A, plan B, but to even think that and plan for it, if you could put yourself in their shoes, you would see it’s not an easy feat and it’s just very taxing psychologically,” Klochko said.

Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine’s northern border, in a move that U.S. leaders warned put Russia another step closer to launching an invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin was silent on Ukraine’s appeal for a cease-fire.

Klochko said the Ukrainian Cultural Association of Central Ohio is trying to figure out its next steps and how they can help those in Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.