COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City School district announced that 10 schools will transition to remote learning Friday.

Due to a large number of staff absences, the following schools will not offer in-person instruction Friday, according to a news release from the district:

Arts Impact Middle School

Berwick Alternative Pre-K-8

Buckeye Middle School

Devonshire Alternative Elementary School

East Columbus Elementary School

Highland Elementary School

Livingston Elementary School

South 7-12

West Mound Elementary School

Yorktown Middle School

Teachers and staff, however, are still required to report to school, the district said.

The championship basketball game between Yorktown Middle School and Columbus Africentric Early College, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Northland High School, will resume as planned. All other middle school athletic events for the remote schools are canceled, according to the district.

Athletic practices and games for high schools in the district will continue as planned.