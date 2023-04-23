COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager has been arrested and another is in the hospital after the two were playing with handguns Saturday evening in southeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers were sent to the 2900 block of Falcon Bridge Drive just after 11 p.m. on reports someone had been shot. When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police state that the teen was shot by another 16-year-old boy while the two were playing with handguns. The victim and the other teenager began pointing them at each other in a joking manner when the victim was shot by the other teenager.

The 16-year-old that shot the victim has been arrested and charged with felonious assault. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4141.