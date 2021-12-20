COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenagers have been arrested by Columbus police after a chase on Brentnell Avenue, according to a social media post.

The arrest happened after a chase at 1:28 a.m. in Brittany Hills. The division’s helicopter followed as a 14-year-old allegedly drove through alleys, before crashing near a garage in the 2100 block of Parkwood Avenue, Columbus Division of Police said in the social media post.

The driver and a 15-year-old passenger then ran away, but were caught and charged with receiving stolen property, the post said.

The second suspect, the 15-year-old passenger, was arrested on December 3, 2021 for stealing a bait car, according to the post.