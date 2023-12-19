For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager who was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to an east Columbus homicide received his sentence Tuesday.

Kyrim Curenton, 18, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Lelia King, who was struck by gunfire while trapped in a shootout between two groups of individuals.

Police said at that time King, a mother of a 5-year-old, was in a car at a convenience store on the 3200 block of East Broad Street in the Broadleigh neighborhood when she was struck. Medics from Columbus and Whitehall were unable to save King, who died less than three hours later after she was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital on July 16.

CPD issued an arrest warrant for Curenton a few days after the department released photos of several persons of interest. In April it was determined that Curenton, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, would be tried as an adult and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and having weapons while under disability.

The location of a shooting on East Broad Street where one woman was killed on July 17, 2022. (NBC4/Karien Graf)

Kyrim Curenton (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Curenton pleaded not guilty in May, then changed his plea to guilty in November.

A Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge sentenced Curenton to serve a total of seven-to-nine years; Four to six for the manslaughter charge and three years for the weapons charge, which is to serve consecutively.