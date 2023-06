Police investigate a shooting on Avati Drive in southeast Columbus, where a 15-year-old was injured. (NBC4/Anna Hoffman)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager is in stable condition after being shot on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning.

Just after 9 a.m. Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on Avati Drive, next to Spangler Road and Three Creeks Metro Park. A 15-year-old boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and listed in stable condition.

CPD does not yet have information on what led to the shooting or any potential suspects as the incident remains under investigation.