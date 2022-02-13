COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — A 17-year-old was shot overnight Sunday after being chased through a park in northeast Columbus.

Columbus police said officers went to Mt. Carmel St. Anns Hospital at 4:25 a.m. Sunday with a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim, a 17-year-old, said he was in the area of Cooper Park walking to a Speedway when the suspect pulled up in a gold vehicle.

The suspect proceeded to get out of his vehicle and ask the victim if he was “messing” with his vehicle, according to police.

Police say the victim was then chased by the suspect through the park where the suspect shot the victim once in the right leg. He went to the hospital in stable condition.

CPD are continuing to investigate this incident.