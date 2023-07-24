COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A shooting Sunday afternoon that police are calling a road-rage incident resulted in a teenager being injured.

Officers responded to reports of a multiple people shooting at each other on Interstate 71 north at the East Hudson Street exit just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Police did not initially find anyone or evidence of a shooting, but approximately 10 minutes later a gunshot victim was brought to a precinct substation on Morse Road.

The 14-year-old male was treated by medics and is expected to recover. The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call the felony assault unit at (614) 645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).