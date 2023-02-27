COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager is in serious condition after being shot on the east side of Columbus Sunday night.

Columbus police reported that an 18-year-old male was shot on the 1600 block of Striebel Road, south of E. Livingston Avenue in the Leawood neighborhood. The victim was shot in the chest and taken to an area hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive his injury.

Police did not have any suspect information. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Pruitt at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).