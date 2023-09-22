For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of firing shots at a Columbus transit bus in August was arrested and will face a judge Saturday.

Johnny Morris Ferguson Boykus was named the shooting suspect a week ago and arrested Thursday after he allegedly fired over a dozen shots at or near a Columbus Ohio Transit Authority bus in South Linden on August 8.

Police determined that Boykus, 18, was driving a white Mazda at the intersection of East 21st Avenue and Hamilton Avenue, where a COTA bus was shot at nearly a dozen times. Two bullets struck the front windshield, narrowly missing the driver.

Eleven shell casings were found between East 20th Avenue and East. 23rd Avenue, one residence was struck by a bullet on the 1000 block of East 21st and a shell casing along with live ammunition were discovered in the Mazda.

Columbus police located a white Mazda SUV believed to be involved in shooting at a COTA bus. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

The vehicle was located on August 14 and the registered owner told police that Boykus had possession of the car. He was arrested Thursday and charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm at or into habitation.

Boykus’ arraignment hearing was scheduled for Friday morning and continued until Saturday at 9 a.m.

The bus driver was not injured but taken to Grant Medical Center as a precaution. Police said 13 other passengers provided witness statements during the investigation.