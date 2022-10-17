COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning.

Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m.

According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s condition at the hospital and located Elie, who was shot in the 1300 block of North High Street, near Kroger. It is the third teenager to die from gun violence this week and 114th homicide in Columbus this year.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).