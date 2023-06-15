COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time this week a teenager was shot in the same South Linden area, just houses away from one another.

At 12:17 a.m. Thursday Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired at the 1000 block of East 11th Avenue, near the furthest point east of the street. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old girl shot in the back. She was taken to Grant Medical Center listed in stable condition.

Police said that the victim was walking near the intersection of East 11th Ave. and St. Clair Avenue when she was approached by a male driver in a light colored SUV. The victim told police she knows the man as “Meechi”, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her in the lower back.

It is the second time this week a child has been shot in that area. On Monday, just six houses over, near the corner of East 11th Ave. on St Clair Avenue, a 13-year-old boy was shot. Police determined that incident to be accidental.

CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Pruitt at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).