Watch a previous NBC4 report on the Easton shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 13-year-old suspect charged with murder after a shooting Sunday night at Easton Town Center made an appearance in juvenile court on Thursday.

The teen, also facing a tampering with evidence charge, was ordered on Thursday to remain in the Juvenile Intervention Center at least until his next court appearance, scheduled for Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. with Judge George Leach. The suspect is one of two 13-year-old boys who have been arrested after 15-year-old Ra’shawyn Carter was shot near Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on Gramercy Street on Sunday. The other 13-year-old is charged with obstructing justice.

Prosecutor Pete Chimbidis had requested the teen remain in custody for his and the community’s safety, citing the seriousness of the crime and said there have been allegations of threats made to the families in the case.

“Easton, at the time, was crowded full of people and a danger, per say, to everybody who was there, is sort of disturbing and I would say kind of unprecedented as a general rule for someone this young,” said Chimbidis. “But, I believe he is presenting that danger to himself and to others.”

Carter was found by an officer working special duty at the center after a 911 caller reported a shooting near the Lululemon store about 6:15 p.m. The officer rendered aid to Carter, but he was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. at Mount Carmel East hospital.

In a previous court appearance, the attorney for the teen charged with murder denied the charge, and was then also ordered to remain in custody. Prosecutors allege that the teen tried to hide the gun inside a trashcan.

The second suspect also denied the charge. Prosecutors said the suspect lied to officers about his whereabouts until officers spotted him on video. He was released and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, allowed only to be at home or his middle school. The teen is also not allowed to have access to social media.