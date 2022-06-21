COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The teenage suspect of last week’s deadly shooting at a Columbus community center will be charged as an adult.

Avent’tay Soloman, 15, had preliminary hearing Tuesday in Franklin County Common Pleas juvenile court, where he learned he will be charged as an adult for murder and felonious assault.

Soloman is accused of shooting and killing Atayia Nichols, 24, last Wednesday near Glenwood Community Center. According to police, witnesses said there was a fight before the shooting.

Sgt. Joe Albert of Columbus police said someone else shot at Soloman during the incident. Police haven’t said if charges will be filed against anyone else or if the shooting of Soloman was in self-defense, Albert said.

Soloman will remain in custody and is scheduled for another court hearing June 30.