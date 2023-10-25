COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Police have arrested the final suspect who has been on the run for almost a year after a deadly shooting at a Hilltop gas station.

Authorities took the final suspect, a 16-year-old boy, into custody after finding him in Cincinnati, according to the Columbus Division of Police. They brought him back to Columbus, where he was booked into the Franklin County Juvenile Intervention Center. The teen faces charges of murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the December 2022 death of 21-year-old Andrew Combs.

The 16-year-old was the final suspect investigators were looking for in the case. They previously found and arrested another 17-year-old in February 2023. Columbus police also arrested David Johnson III, 20, but not before he was mistakenly released from jail days prior. He was jailed previously in November 2022 on charges of child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter after his 1-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose.

David Johnson III. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Security cameras outside of the store captured pictures of three men just before midnight on Dec. 13, as they walked into a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of West Broad Street and Harris Avenue. One of them was holding a gun and attempted to rob someone inside when Combs tried to stop them, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Combs punched one of the suspects and they pushed him outside and he fell onto the pavement. While he lay there, the trio pulled out guns, and one of them shot Combs, the affidavit said.

Columbus police ask anyone with information on the robbery and shooting death of Combs to call their homicide unit at 614-645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.