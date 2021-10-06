COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenage girl is recovering after being shot while after bullets struck her home.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:43 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to 1000 block of Wellington Blvd., on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her right arm.

Police say the victim was working on her computer in the front room of her home when she heard gunfire and bullets strike the house before one came through the wall, striking her.

She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.