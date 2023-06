COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a boy showed up at a Columbus hospital suffering from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

The 14-year-old boy walked into Grant Medical Center at approximately 5:40 p.m., police said.

The teen told officers he was shot while on the 100 block of Buffalo Court in south Columbus. However, police said officers could not locate a crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.