COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenage girl is recovering after shots were fired toward her home on the city’s east side, and one of the bullets went through a wall and hit her.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to 1000 block of Wellington Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her right arm.

Police said the victim was at her desk and working on her computer when she heard gunfire. Three bullets hit the home, one of which went through a wall and struck the teen.

She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Columbus police at (614) 645-6818 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).