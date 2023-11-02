COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 17-year-old has died after a shooting in South Linden Tuesday night, and two teenagers have been arrested in connection to his death.

According to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers, the shooting occurred at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue in South Linden. When officers got there, they found Dezmond Vaughn-Butler suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Vaughn-Butler was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night.

Both Dante Johnston, 18, and a 16-year-old have been charged with murder in relation to Vaughn-Butler’s death, Franklin County Municipal Court records show. A CPD SWAT team arrested both Johnston and the 16-year-old on Thursday.

CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Westfall at (614) 645-4221 or EWestfall@ColumbusPolice.org or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).