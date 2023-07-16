COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager is recovering after police said he was shot in the neck Sunday afternoon while he was at his house.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 3:06 p.m. on the 4600 block of Grovedale Court.

The 16-year-old victim told police the suspect ran up to his house and shot him.

The only information the victim was able to provide to police was the type of hat the suspect was wearing, police said.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in a stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Unit at 614-645-4141.