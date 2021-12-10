COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Police say a teenager was shot while attempting to rob another person in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 4 p.m., Thursday, a shooting was reported in the 1700 block of S. 18th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was stabilized.

Officers were then alerted to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Southgate Drive that was related.

Police talked to people involved and determined the teen had been trying to rob another person at gunpoint when a shootout ensued, leaving him injured. He then drove to the location on S. 18th Street where he called for help.

Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.