COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen suspect charged in the death of Jonathan Reddy has turned himself into police.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:30 a.m., Feb. 3, police arrived at the 1000 block of East Dublin Granville Road where they found 42-year-old Reddy suffering from a gunshot wound. A medic pronounced Reddy dead at 12:56 a.m., marking the city’s 10th homicide in 2022.

On Feb. 18, police announced Harrison Finklea, 17, was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

Police say Finklea shot Reddy after the two entered Reddy’s vehicle at a motel. Finklea then ran away with a female who was nearby, according to police.

Police confirmed, Monday, that Finklea had turned himself into officers.

Columbus police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.