COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a teenager is dead after a stabbing late Tuesday night.

Columbus police say the 14-year-old was stabbed at about 11 p.m., along Ogden Avenue.

After the stabbing, someone dropped the teen off at a fire station along W. Broad Street, according to police.

The victim was then taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Police say several people were detained after the stabbing, but no arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.