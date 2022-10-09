COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene carrying guns.

Police said a nearby hospital then reported a walk-in shooting victim. When officers responded to the hospital, the victim told them he was in the area when someone fired gunshots, hitting him.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police Det. James France at 614-645-2971.