COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:55 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Deshler Avenue and Parsons Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.