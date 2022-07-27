Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 16-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus.

Columbus police said officers responded to a call on the 2400 block of Century Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. for an emergency call of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found numerous shell casings, but no victim.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a call at a local hospital for a teenager with a minor gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said the victim and some friends were walking in the area when gunshots were fired from a passing car, which then fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).