COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was hospitalized Friday after a shooting on the west side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:36 a.m., a 14-year-old male was walking with a group near the railroad tracks along the 300 block of N. Hague Avenue when an unknown suspect shot a gun twice, striking the victim in his left leg.

The teen was stable when taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.