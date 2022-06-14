COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a teenager was injured while he was walking in the Hilltop area, Monday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of W. Broad Street and N. Warren Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen told officers his friend had yelled “watch out,” before he felt his leg burning and he saw a vehicle driving away from the area, according to Columbus police.

The victim was stable when taken to an area hospital.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.