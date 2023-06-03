COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager was injured after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported at approximately 6:40 p.m. on the 3700 block of Briggs Road.

The teen was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Columbus police. Police did not release the victim’s age.

Police are looking for a black vehicle, possibly a Dodge Dart, in connection with the shooting.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.