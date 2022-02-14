COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager is in critical condition after being stabbed during a fight Monday afternoon.

Columbus police responded to the 3000 block of Hiawatha Street at approximately 1:58 p.m.

According to police, the victim was stabbed during a fight with another teenager.

The teen was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries. A second victim was treated at the scene.

The suspect fled the area in a silver Chevy Malibu before police arrived.

There is no further information available at this time.