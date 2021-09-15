Teen in critical condition after shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in northeast Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, about 10:25 p.m., Tuesday, a shooting was reported in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Laurelwood Drive.  

A 17-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds to the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive his injuries.  

Family members told police they heard several gunshots in the area before finding the teen victim lying in the grass.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-6818 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

