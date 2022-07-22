COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were shot Friday evening on the west side of Columbus.

Around 10:30 p.m., authorities arrived to the 4400 block of Sherwood Forest North in Franklin Township where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Medics transported one victim, a male believed to be a teenager, to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The other two victims are in stable condition.

No suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.