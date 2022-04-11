COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl has been hospitalized after a shooting in the far southeast Columbus area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 9:30 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 7400 block of Canal Highlands Boulevard on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old girl suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

She was taken to an area hospital where she is expected to survive her injuries, according to police.

Police say two separate houses were also struck by gunfire during the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.